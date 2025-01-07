Brand New TAD Blackplate™ Capacitors!

Worms, Germany – January 2025 –
TAD releases an all-new line of premium capacitors: TAD Blackplate™ Caps!
• top values in the quality measurement
• pure copper foil and OFC copper connections plated with 99.95% silver
• oil impregnated with high-temperature vacuum technology
• bag and tubings are included
• values available: 10nF, 12nF, 15,nF, 18nF, 22nF, 33nF, 47nF, 68nF, 100nF, 220nF, 330nF,
Ready to ship worldwide!
470nF, 560nF
SPECIFICATIONS
Tolerance: +/-5%
Operating Temperature: -45°C/+85°C
Voltage: 630VDC
Foil: pure 6N Cu foil
Leads: OFC-Copper 99.95%
Lead plating: 99.95% Ag
Lead diameter: 1.0mm
Lead length: 40/50mm
Lifespan: 100.000 hours