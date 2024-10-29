Peter Tuffrey

British Guitarists 1952-1972: Electric Pioneers
Pete Prown
Peter Tuffrey

Peter Tuffrey is an author of general-interest books (several about English trains) who is adroit at compiling information. This one keys on 40 British guitarists – from the obvious (Clapton, Beck, Page) to the relatively obscure (Bert Weedon, the Searchers’ Mike Pender, and the Groundhogs’ Tony McPhee) – without trying to be all-inclusive. It’s a group of pickers, set within an arbitrary time span, that appeals to the author.

Turn to any chapter of this book – be it Ronnie Wood, Martin Barre, George Harrison, or Tony Hicks – and you’ll find extensive biographical information, as well as boxcars full of guitar, amp, and pedal info. There are also interesting photos like Keith Richards with a ’50s Flying V or Marc Bolan of T. Rex with a wedge-shaped Burns Flyte.

As a reference book, British Guitarists is a pretty dry read. There are a few quotes to liven things up, but it’s otherwise a standard encyclopedia. One can also question omissions like electric heroes Vic Flick (the great James Bond guitarist) or studio ace Big Jim Sullivan. But in all, it’s a sturdy, focused reference.

