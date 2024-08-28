Guild D-50 Standard

With a tradition going back more than 70 years, Guild Guitars was there from the beginning of rock and roll, at the peak of folk, and through the Summer of Love. The company’s instruments brought distinctive styling, and it boasted a distinguished roster of players.

In a nod to its past, Guild’s refreshed versions of U.S.-made classic acoustics includes the new D-50 Standard.

Long a favorite of players from all genres, the D-50 marries a solid Sitka spruce top to rosewood back and sides. The Standard uses scalloped Adirondack-spruce bracing. Guild’s Vintage Gloss finish is nitrocellulose the company says has qualities of both satin and gloss; indeed, it’s smooth and close-pored, but with a subtle satiny surface. The result looks clean and sharp, but feels like it’s had some of the shine played out of it. Sporting a 255/8″ scale on its rosewood board, its open-back tuners are stylish, the white binding contrasts nicely with the gorgeous rosewood, and the back center stripe is a classic touch.

Fit and finish on our tester were exemplary, fret work was clean, and the nut had clearly been serviced by professional hands. Set up with medium-low action, it may not have been perfect for every player, but getting up and down the C-shaped neck was a joy. Though new (and thus a little stiff), it was nicely resonant and loud enough to play alongside seasoned cohorts, its tone noticeably mid-forward with restrained lows and pleasant-if-subdued highs. It’s a fair assumption that once the guitar opens up, bass will expand and highs will ring brighter. Either way, it was a riot to play – the action was fast and the fretwork faultless. The only issue was enthusiastic strumming had to be dialed back to avoid fret rattle – a small price to pay if “fast and mean” is the modus operandi.

The big takeaway from the new D-50 is its great overall balance. This is a versatile box that should fit well in the hands of a variety of players. It looks like a standard-issue bluegrass cannon or a singer/songwriter companion, but its sonic potential is far broader. Offered in Natural and Antique Burst, its case has a built-in humidifier. Altogether, it’s a package that’s easy to appreciate.

This article originally appeared in VG’s December 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.