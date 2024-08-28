DryBell Module 4

Inspired by the Dan Armstrong Orange Squeezer, Drybell Musical Electronic Laboratory’s Module 4 Compressor adds several highly usable features.

Running on a 9-volt adapter, the Module 4 allows users to control Output, Tone, Blend, Attack, Release, and Preamp. Plugged in between a Bassman clone and a superstrat, the controls on our tester did amazing things to sculpt squish and resonance while allowing the essence of the guitar to shine through; Orange Squeezer Mode was especially on point.

Musical, warm, and vintage-sounding, users will find Steely Dan-adjacent sounds, and while the Full Frequency Range Mode yields a brighter, clearer sound, perky funk tones can be had in the vein of Nile Rodgers and Prince. Regardless of settings, the Mode 4 delivers touch-sensitivity and responsiveness.

Tone shaping? Boost? Sustain? Oh, yeah! Users can fashion a variety of sounds with options for brightness, lows, and sparkle, with variable amounts of boost for funk etudes or velvet soloing. True or buffered bypass are options, and presets can be saved.

Regardless of pickups, the Module 4 works wonderfully with dirt boxes or by itself to get that tight, punchy sound made famous by Lowell George, Mark Knopfler, and Jeff “Skunk” Baxter.

This article originally appeared in VG’s December 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.