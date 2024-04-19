Prestige Guitars DC Coupe Custom T Hybrid

The first Telecasters were so good that today they’re made almost exactly as they were 70 years ago. Working just as well for rock as they do for country and blues, there’s been very little reason to change the basic formula. But that doesn’t mean builders should shy away from applying their own twist.

Prestige Guitars is pushing the form forward with its DC Coupe Custom T Hybrid. Bringing a contoured string-through swamp-ash body, the DC Coupe averages about 7.5 pounds. The roasted-maple neck has a pau ferro fretboard, 21 medium jumbo frets on a 25.5″ scale, and is topped with Grover tuners and a Tusq XL synthetic nut.

While the grain-revealing translucent finish, tortoiseshell pickguard, and painted headstock all contribute to the DC Coupe’s appearance, the double-cut body, satin neck finish, and 14″-radius fretboard conspire to provide a superlative playing experience.

At 7.6k ohms, the Seymour Duncan SH-1 ’59 neck pickup delivers vintage PAF tones, brighter and clearer than in a mahogany body. The Duncan STL-3 Quarter Pounder at the bridge is twisted forward with the treble poles toward the headstock. This sweetens high-end response while tightening bass. At 17.38k, the STL-3 can overdrive almost any amp, while it balances output perfectly with the SH-1. Simply rolling back the Volume knob brings the DC Coupe right back to traditional Tele tones.

Available in Trans White (with pau ferro fretboard) or Black (with roasted maple), it would be hard to top the DC Coupe Custom T for single-cut players looking for improved looks, playability, and tonal variety.

This article originally appeared in VG’s August 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.