Mayfly Goddess Chorus

Chorus pedals have been around for decades and for many players are an integral part of their tone. But not all are created equally. Some tone purists swear by the sound of old analog designs developed back in the day; Trevor Mayfly, founder of Mayfly Audio, is one of them.

The Mayfly Goddess is an all-analog, stereo, dual-chorus pedal that uses NOS Panasonic chips to create old-school chorus effects. Two footswitchable modes (A and B) feature independent Depth and Speed controls along with a Blend in the middle, shared by both. The A side is designed for slow, dreamy chorus effects, B for faster Leslie-speaker sounds.

With a Telecaster plugged in and running the Goddess into a 1×12 tube combo, A side tones were rich, thick, and smooth. The B side was similar, but just much faster. Playing with the Depth and Blend controls opened a world of sounds that are musical and somewhat addictive. Overall depth and width of the effect can help make a small amp (even a cheap pratice model) sound huge and inspiring, especially if running in stereo.

If you’re bored and uninspired by thin, sterile chorus and love something that sounds like a pricey vintage box, the Mayfly Goddess may be your ticket.

This article originally appeared in VG’s June 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.