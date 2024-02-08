Reverend Rick Vito Soul Agent

Some guitars look great, while others sound or play great. With Reverends’ Rick Vito Soul Agent, you get all three in one package.

With a chambered korina (white limba) body and solid-spruce top, our swank tester had a mint-hued finish Reverend calls Oceanside Green, with an asymmetrical pickguard, Art Deco bridge-pickup cover, Bigsby B-50 vibrato, and checkerboard binding. All told, it’s one hep cat, and those chambers are a proven way to get an air-moving vibe without waiting 50 years for wood to mellow. The 12″-radius/25.5″-scale bolt-on neck is roasted maple with 22 frets on an ebony board, locking tuners, and Reverend’s typically stellar fretwork and setup.

Electronics are a P-90 in the neck slot, humbucker in the bridge, master Volume and Tone controls, and three-way toggle selector. The Reverend’s secret sauce comes from push/pull pots under each knob; pull up the Volume knob to invoke the “twang” circuit – a thinner, airier sound that almost conjures an archtop’s woody tone – while the Tone pot deploys a subtler phase circuit. Together, they offer eight sonic combinations.

Plugged in, the Rev is a smokin’ axe with a fast neck carve and loads of personality – you really sense that chambered-body vibe while playing your best British-blues licks or country twang. The Soul Agent’s humbucker effortlessly handles heavy overdrive, while the P-90 cleans up nicely for jazzy runs. One quibble is the location of the toggle – tucked under the Bigsby. It would be easier to access on the fly if it was under the pickups or on the upper bout, like a Les Paul. Still, the Rick Vito Soul Agent is a superior axe, full of brash attitude, sweet tones, and excellent construction. File under “Highly recommended.”

