DryBell Vibe Machine 3

DryBell Musical Electronic Laboratory’s original Vibe Machine (its take on the classic Univibe) was developed 11 years ago and received thunderous accolades. When the company celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, it also unleashed the V-3, an updated photocell-based version that updated its EQ function.

The pedal now modulates without changing EQ, making it sound roomier and with more depth, but only a subtle difference in intensity. Side-mounted trim pots can be used to adjust overall Volume, low-frequency output, and character response based on the guitar, but it’s worth noting that Drybell’s presets are spectacular. On top, mini-toggles select Chorus/Vibrato and a subtle EQ tweak labeled Custom/Bright/Original, while knobs control Intensity and Speed.

Enlisting a Marshall combo, Octafuzz, and a Strat, the Vibe Machine V-3 poured out the psychedelia with big deepness and chewy thickness. Offering less midrange in the modulation sweep than V-2, V-3 provides more depth and space on the Chorus and Vibrato settings. Being able to personalize levels and EQ for different setups is a nice plus, as is an input jack for an expression pedal or external footswitch for tap tempo or cancel function. The Vibrato adds girth as it throbs and pulsates, conjuring Trower, Hendrix, and Gilmour. More importantly, it’s flexible, and a warm musical experience.

This article originally appeared in VG’s June 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.