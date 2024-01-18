Taylor AD11e-SB

Small Gem
Pete Prown
-
0
Price: $1,799
www.taylorguitars.com

This latest addition to Taylor’s American Dream line builds on its Grand Theater (GT) series of small-body guitars, the goal being to offer an American-made acoustic that balances subtle ornamentation with quality construction and above-average tone – essentially, luxury feel and sound without the luxury price. The AD11e acoustic/electric offers portability much like a travel guitar, or if you simply prefer a smaller body.

The AD11e-SB version has walnut back and sides with a solid spruce top. Rather than the company’s V-Class bracing, this one uses C-Class, and a 24.125″ scale adds to the compactness. The Expression System 2 pickup and preamp give plug-and-play options, with controls for Volume, Bass, and Treble on the upper bout. Adding poshness are a matte sunburst finish, tasty peghead overlay, elegantly small inlay dots, and black-satin tuners.

On the job, the AD11e-SB feels great out of the case. Befitting its size, there isn’t the low-end boom of a dreadnought, but you might be surprised by the bark of this diminutive box, which speaks to good materials and construction. As one expects from a Taylor, the neck is nicely carved and effortless to play – above-average for everything from gentle fingerpicking to Pete Townshend-style acoustic power chords. The unamplified output is surprisingly balanced, with a pleasing midrange and sweet high-end. When plugged in, you can dial-in as much low-end response as you want – you can certainly can make up for the smaller body dimension with bass from your amp, pre, or PA.

While there are other portable Taylors that cost less (and full-sized American Dream models are not much more), the AD11e-SB sits at the higher end of its small-body acoustics. With top-end features like its vintage finish, matte-walnut back and sides, and the Expression System 2 electronics, this box is a small gem.

This article originally appeared in VG’s May 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.

No posts to display