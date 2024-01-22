Muireann Bradley, Old Soul

Vintage Blues, Vintage L-50

Direct from Ireland, 17-year-old Muireann Bradley indulges us (and tugs at our Led Zep heartstrings) with a rendition of Memphis Minnie’s “When the Levee Breaks.” She’s using the ’34 Gibson L-50 borrowed from dad’s collection. “It’s my favorite guitar for sheer playability and has by far the most-comfortable neck profile of any guitar I’ve ever played,” she says. Read our exclusive interview with Muireann and our review of her album, “I Kept These Old Blues,” in the January issue.Read Now!