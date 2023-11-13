CopperSound Telegraph V2 Autostutter/Killswitch

Need the perfect stutter effect or killswitch in a pedal? Massachusetts-based CopperSound Pedals’ latest iteration of its popular Telegraph Stutter box was recently launched, with a nice dash of increased versatility.

Kill and Activate modes carried over from the previous version, while a new adjustable Burst mode adds tremolo effect to the stuttering sounds ranging from 110 BPM on up. Built for the stage or studio with an all-metal enclosure, the Telegraph Stutter runs on a 9-volt adapter and allows users to control its effects using latching and momentary options. In addition, an internal dip switch allows latching to be turned off.

A three-way toggle engages Kill, Bust, and Activate modes; Kill and Activate cut or pass signal when pressed, while Burst can be set to Kill or Activate using the two-way polarity toggle. When polarity is set to Kill, clean signal will pass until the key is pressed, engaging the Burst. When set to Activate, no sound is heard until the key is pressed, creating stuttering bursts of sonic glory.

It slices, it dices, and again, it’s versatile – just the thing for rhythmic experimentation; Morse code, turntable scratching, or rapid-fire signal cutting a la Tom Morello can be had, with seamless connecting to other instruments, including vocals. It’s also expression-pedal friendly. For the forward-thinking musician, the Telegraph Stutter can be a fun, funky addition.

