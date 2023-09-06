Steve Dawson and his Tricone, “Singin’ the Blues”

Roots Artists Expands the Genren

The wildly talented Steve Dawson uses a modern National Tricone for this take on “Singin’ the Blues,” then offers a look at his Celtic Cross Weissenborn and Strat used on the new album, “Eyes Closed, Dreaming.” He’s playing through the ’53 Fender Deluxe behind him. Fans of slide guitar will want to read our “Time, Touch, and Reverence: The Magical Philosophy Of Slide” feature in the July issue, as well as our review of Steve’s album and interview with him in August. Read Now!