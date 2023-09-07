Instro-Meister Eric Penna

Blues Switch-Up in Trabants

Eric Penna’s main gig is playing bass for the garage/surf band Insect Surfers, but he side-hustles playing guitar in the blues-instrumental band Trabants. After corralling bassist Dave Berkham (who uses a ’60s El Dégas P-Bass copy) and drummer Luke Strahota, he grabbed his ’68 Gibson ES-335 and plugged it into a vintage Fender Reverb tank and his ’66 Vox AC30 to show us this take on “Make It Snappy,” from the band’s new album, “Lockdown.” Catch our review in the August issue. Read Now!