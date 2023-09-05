Brennen Leigh’s Heart-Tugging Honky-Tonk

Shades of Norman Blake and Dolly Parton

A student of the “Carter Scratch” guitar technique – melody on the low strings, rhythm on the high – Brennen Leigh plays and writes songs that bring honky-tonk sounds of the ’60s. Here, she and her ’78 Martin D-35 do a bit of the title track to her new album, “Ain’t Through Honky Tonkin’ Yet.” Backed on the album by Nashville studio A-listers, she exhibits influences ranging from Norman Blake and the Delmore Brothers to George Jones and Dolly Parton. Catch our interview with Brennen in the August issue. Read Now!