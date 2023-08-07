Music’s most-popular purveyor of American blues continues to fail upward with this homage from peers, fans, and virtuosos. Released by Cleopatra Records, A Tribute to Eric Clapton stands above other such recordings, benefiting from a massive catalog, genre shifts, and top-tier songwriting. The track list comprises some of the most well-known tunes in classic-rock history.

Guest musicians include a who’s who of guitar giants, sidemen, and musical acquaintances playing with class, swagger, and respect. From the bluesy growl of Kirk Fletcher, with his super, blues-approved vibrato on “Cocaine,” to “White Room” with Graham Bonnet and the notoriously tasty Snowy White, this compilation is an enjoyable blast from the past. Chicken-pickin’ guitar maestro Albert Lee rips on “Lay Down Sally” with Sammy Kershaw, while Eric Gales and Dug Pinnick share the mic on “Sunshine Of Your Love,” as Gales unleashes his secret sauce on guitar.

Sonny Landreth’s slide on “Let It Rain” is particularly epic,

Pat Travers wails on “I Shot the Sheriff,” Molly Hatchet performs a heavy duty version of “Layla,” and Martin Barre and Shirley King deliver a passionate rendition of “Can’t Find My Way Home.”

In all, this is a strapping, guitar-centric package.

