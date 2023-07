Gibson L-5 on “You Stepped Out of a Dream”

Mason Razavi is known in jazz circles for his superb comping, soloing, and chord melodies, informed by greats of the past and delivered masterfully. Here, he uses his ’05 Gibson L-5CES through a Henriksen Bud 10 to play a bit of “You Stepped Out of a Dream.” Our review of of Mason’s new album, “Six String Standards,” appears in the July issue. Read Now!