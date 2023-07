Exclusive look at “Lavender Mountains” and her Ibanez LA Custom RG770”

Nili Brosh recorded her new single, “Lavender Mountains” using her Ibanez LA Custom RG770 running through a Mesa Boogie Triple Crown TC-100. Here, she shows how it goes and does a great breakdown on the guitar. Catch her on tour with Dethklok and Babymetal before she returns to her gig shredding for Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson “One” show in Vegas. Catch our interview with Nili in the July issue. Read Now!