Reddick Voyager Custom

The concept of pickup-swapping guitars has been around for decades, almost always with cumbersome results. With the Voyager, Reddick Guitars has devised a fresh approach.

The essential idea has been to provide guitarists with pickups that can instantly be swapped out. Reddick offers several modules and our test Voyager came with two – one with Fralin Blues single-coils, the other Seymour Duncan JB and Jazz humbuckers. Jumping between them was effortless and intuitive. Unlike earlier attempts, you don’t have to unscrew anything; just grab the module’s grip hole in the back and gently pull. Take another module and slide it in. Done.

The Reddick’s other key feature is its ability to swap control modules, quickly accomplished with two thumbscrews (no screwdriver required).

Swaps aside, the guitar is a double-cutaway with an asymmetrical, C-shaped maple neck (25″ scale, available as 25.5″) and a katalox fretboard with 22 frets. Our tester Custom’s body was figured maple on sapele mahogany, while the Standard’s body is ash.

At a band rehearsal, the Voyager proved a lively axe with a likable neck. Of the two modules, the Fralin single-coils really popped, offering seriously impressive Leo tones – you could see how this Reddick could become a highly valued recording instrument.

The base Voyager is reasonably affordable and additional modules cost between $260 and $375, while control sections go for $200. At nearly nine pounds, the guitar is on the heavier side, and swapping modules should be done with enough finesse to be mindful of the connectors.

In all, the Voyager deftly accomplishes pickup-swapping with a clean, efficient design. It’s an elegant system and, more importantly – it totally works.

