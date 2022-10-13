CopperSound Strategy

CopperSound pedals started in the winter of 2014 as a group of friends in Massachusetts who wanted to build pedals for themselves. Soon, though, people outside their circle wanted one and orders started rolling in surprisingly fast. Today, their catalog includes a dozen options, and the Strategy preamp/clean boost has become one of the most popular.

The Strategy offers a very high boost of 30 db through its high-end op-amp. In addition to the Volume knob that controls boost, there’s also a Tone to tame or emphasize treble response. The pedal goes from mild boost to all-out sonic assault while maintaining a remarkably flat frequency curve. From 1 to 5 on the Volume knob, single notes and chords sound “bigger.” But the party starts with Volume just past 5 and beyond, as tone goes from mild distortion to metal. The Tone control is effective at reigning in excess treble at higher Volume settings.

Visually, Strat lovers will find the Strategy especially attractive; its knobs, faceplate, input jack, and even the color are more stolen than borrowed from the iconic instrument. But, because each is made by hand, the finish, knobs, and hardware can be customized if those stylings aren’t your thing.

With its smooth boost and flat frequency response, CopperSound’s Strategy could be your “always on” pedal.

This article originally appeared in VG’s February 2022 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.