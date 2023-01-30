Rik Emmett Fixes it for Us!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Triumph guitarist shows how to properly play four classic songs

Plenty of players on socials post video showing how to play the “pretty” chords from classic Triumph songs, but most (all?) get it wrong. Rik Emmett wants to help! Here, the guy who put them to tape walks you through the tricky parts of “Lay It On The Line,” “Hold On,” “Fight the Good Fight,” then finishes with the progression to “Never Surrender.” His guitar is an Fender American Deluxe Tele with in-phase pickups that give a mid-scooped tone he loves because, “It’s articulate, and the neck pickup has low-end girth of a Tele, which is so appealing. For me, it’s the perfect guitar to sit and play – incredibly comfortable, with the maple fretboard that plays like butter.” Our review of the new Triumph documentary, Rock & Roll Machine, appears in the January issue. Read Now!