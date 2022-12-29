Steve Kimock flashes back to Zero

Amazing improv on “End of World Blues”

We review the reissued 1992 album “Naught Again” by Zero, a band that featured Steve Kimock playing Grateful Dead-style jams with a virtuoso backing band. Here, he offers a fresh take on “End of World Blues” shot during a recent sound check at the Fillmore Auditorium, in San Francisco. His ’68 Gibson goldtop is running through a Two Rock Vintage Deluxe prototype and a Fat Jimmy Jimmy James, “Both coasting clean, with reasonable volume,” he said. Watch for feature on the guitar in a future issue (once owned by a cousin, it was the first one he ever saw in person, and by chance, he found it for sale four decades later), and read our review of “Naught Again” from the November issue. Read Now!