Danish jazzer’s transcendent style on “Persian Hills”

Kristian Borring plays a fabulous version of “Persian Hills,” from Number Junky’s latest album “Earth Matters.” Check out his custom-made Victor Baker guitar, with a Seymour Duncan PAF in the neck and Kent Armstrong PAF at the bridge. Watch for an interview with Kristian in the January ’23 issue, and don’t miss our review of “Earth Matters” in the November issue. Read Now!