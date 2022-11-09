Keeley Electronics Compressor Mini

One entry in Keeley’s next-gen pedals, the Compressor Mini is an automatic “Manhattan-style” compression. The tiny tool’s secret is an Automatic Tone Recovery Circuit that ensures signal maintains clear high frequencies during the heaviest compression. The purported result is a wider range of tonal possibilities and a transparent signal that won’t mask the subtleties of your artistic expression.

The Compressor Mini clocks in at half the size of a standard stompbox. Its Volume control affects output level, while Comp shapes sustain and compression of input signal. Its transient-release-time feature adapts to humbuckers and single-coils, giving both a range of enhanced sounds.

Tucked into a pedalboard in front of a Fender Deluxe Reverb, the Compressor Mini was not only an excellent clean boost, but a valuable sculpting tool that created varieties of countrified squish or super-funky choked sounds. It would be an excellent choice for a funk enthusiast, but also improves clarity and definition with just the right amount of throatiness. It’ll also smooth-out a woolly overdrive pedal, making it sing and adding enviable sustain.

The Compressor Mini is an excellent tool for adding that layer of polish to tighten up an already stellar signal.

