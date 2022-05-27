Gregg Wright plays “Hey Li’l Girl”

Fiery riffs from a blues-rock legend!

Gregg Wright has opened for Albert and Freddie King, and toured with The Jacksons. Here, he uses a custom-made Fret-King GWR running to a Marshall DSL-40 to play the old-school blues riff and a spicy lead from “Hey Li’l Girl,” one of the tracks from his stellar new album, “Big Dog Barkin’,” which mixes everything from country ballads, boogie, and blues-rock to gospel and fire-breathing rock and roll. Read our review of the album and interview with Gregg in the May issue. Read Now!