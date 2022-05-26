Have Guitar Will Travel 076 – Nashvillains

Ep 76 of “Have Guitar Will Travel” features Troy Johnson, Scott Lindsey, and Brett Boyette of the band Nashvillains. The guys have written and produced music for feature films, television shows, and A-list artists including The Chicks, Keith Urban, Cassadee Pope, and James Taylor. During a stop on their recent nationwide tour, they talked with host James Patrick Regan about their careers, guitars, gear adventures, and their admiration for studio guitarists like Tim Pierce and Tom Bukovac. They also offer an interesting take on how they differentiate themselves from everyone else in country music. Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here!

