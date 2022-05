Warm, Inviting Jazz a la Montgomery and Benson

Jazz guitarist Ron Jackson is a specialist on the seven-string. Here, he uses his Eastman AR810CE-7 with a Benedetto S7 pickup (made by Seymour Duncan) and La Bella Jazz Tape Strings to show us “Walk Fast,” from the new album with his trio, “Standards and My Songs.” Catch our review in the May issue.

