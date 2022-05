Brazilian guitarist plays American funk

Igor Prado, organist Raphael Wressnig, and their band bring all-American funk on the new album, “Groove & Good Times.” Here’s a jam from the track “No More Okey Doke,” with Igor on his modded ’90s Strat doing it oh so well! Stay ’til the end, where he digs into the guitar’s juicy details. Read our review of the album in the May issue. Read Now!