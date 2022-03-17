MG Music is proud to announce the opening of their new state of the art factory

For Immediate Release 2022 Marcelo Iazzetti Giangrande, started MG Music in Brazil in 2006 from the thoughts of his mind, since then MG music produces Amplifier’s, Effects pedals and Oil Capacitors. Marcelo wants everyone to know that the heart and soul of music is alive and well in Brazil.

In an effort to bring these wonderfully unique products to a wider audience MG music has opened a new factory in the depths of the Brazilian Jungle.

Marcelo travels to the factory by bus for seven hours to get to the secluded factory and enjoys the prosses of the magic of making electronic Art.