The KW Cabs ST-220T SSB

Like you, Kurt Wyberanec knows that good extension cabinets, like acoustic guitars, serve their player as resonant sound chambers. Those he builds go the extra mile with artful design, sturdy construction, and unique functionality.

Wyberanec’s company, KW Cabs, recently introduced the ST-220T SSB, an update of the cab that put the company on the map in 2003. A 2×12, it resembles fine furniture, and Wyberanec offers several wood and tolex finishes. Our tester, the SSB (an acronym for shou sugi ban), is named after an ancient Japanese form of woodworking in which the surface is burned and scraped back, leaving grain raised and black. It’s topped with a high-gloss/water-based lacquer.

Equipped with a pair of Celestion Creamback 75 speakers (others are available), our tester ST-220T rendered huge sounds with help from three heads – a 1973 50-watt Marshall Model 1987, a vintage Vox AC30 TB, and a five-watt Marshall Class 5. Both high-wattage amps sounded as they should, with the Marshall producing signature crunch and the Vox retaining its trademark chime. The cabinet generated crisp highs and teeth-rattling lows while pushing a surprising amount of air. This level of volume especially benefited the Class 5, making it sound like a much more powerful amp when pushed.

Functionality is boosted by the cabinet’s wiring system, offering 8- and 16-ohm options in mono and stereo. While the bottom-mounted jack plate is not ideal, it accommodates a partially removable back panel – small criticism and worth tolerating for the great tones this cab can bring to a stage or studio.

