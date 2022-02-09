Have Guitar Will Travel 069 – Brian Moss

James Patrick Regan welcomes Brian Moss to Episode 69 of “Have Guitar Will Travel.” Guitarist in the jam band Spafford, Moss grew up in New Jersey, learning to play guitar with his brother. Things sometimes got competitive! When he felt restless on his Epiphone Les Paul, Moss would change things up by “stealing” his brother’s Ovation and ES-339. Today, he also plays a custom-built guitar by Thomas Milana Guitars. From gear to tones to pandemic road stories, the discussion covers a lot of ground. Listen Here!

