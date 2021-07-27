Have Guitar Will Travel 055 – Mark Goldenberg

The new episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel” features guitarist, composer and producer Mark Goldenberg, who studied with Ted Greene and has backed icons including Linda Ronstadt, Peter Frampton, Ringo Starr, Jackson Browne, Al Stewart, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, and many others. Host James Patrick Regan asks Mark about his early influences, his first electric guitar, his early bands, and getting a record deal before he became lead guitarist with Al Stewart on the “Year of the Cat” tour. And of course they talk about his guitar collection!

