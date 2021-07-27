Gibson Announces Launch of Record Label

NASHVILLE, TN (July 26, 2021) For the past 127 years, Gibson–the iconic American instrument brand–has been synonymous with creating and shaping sound across genres of music and generations of players. Gibson today announced the launch of Gibson Records, headquartered in Music City, Nashville, TN—alongside a strategic label partnership with BMG.

Iconic music that inspired generational movements has been recorded with Gibson guitars since the inception of recorded music. Gibson Records will work with Gibson artists to produce, record, and promote their music to fans around the world, spreading the power of their music, creating, building, and delivering guitar-centric music, across genres to fans across the globe.

Gibson Records has also announced that it has entered into a strategic label partnership for the release with BMG, the world’s fourth-biggest music company.

“Launching a record label that is in service to our artists is the natural evolution of our 127 years of history. Gibson Records will work with Gibson artists to capture, record and promote their music under an artist friendly partnership,” says Cesar Gueikian, Brand President, Gibson Brands. “Gibson Records will keep all of us at Gibson focused on our artist first culture that is engaged and connected to music. We are excited to launch Gibson Records, to announce that Slash is our first signed artist and that we have entered into a label partnership with BMG.”

“It’s an honor to be the first release on the new Gibson Records,” says SLASH. “It’s a zenith in our partnership for sure and having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It’s perfect.”

“Partnering with Gibson Records and BMG presents an exciting and unique opportunity to explore new ideas for marketing and promoting a record,” adds Jeff Varner, Co-Founder of Revelation Management Group (Slash’s longtime manager). “It shows a real commitment on the part of Gibson towards the artist community, and it will serve as a model for future artist releases. Working with Cesar and the Gibson team has provided a fresh approach to how we can support an album release.”

“BMG congratulates Gibson on the launch of their new label and is proud to collaborate with Gibson Records on its inaugural album release,” says Thomas Scherer, President, BMG Repertoire and Marketing, New York, and Los Angeles. “This is the perfect match between two global brands with an unrivaled reverence for iconic artists and respect to service their creative talents. We are excited to be the worldwide partner for Slash’s new album with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators and look forward to delivering their new music to fans everywhere around the world.”