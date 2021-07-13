Have Guitar Will Travel 054 – Bonnie Hayes

“Have Guitar Will Travel” host James Patrick Regan speaks with Bonnie Hayes, guitarist, songwriter, and head of the songwriting department at Berklee College. Bonnie grew up in a very musical family and two of her brothers are players who’ve backed superstars. She has written tunes recorded by Cher, Bette Midler, Bonnie Raitt, Natalie Cole, Robert Cray, David Crosby, Adam Ant, and Booker T and the MGs while also releasing her own albums. She and James discuss her love of jazz and punk, and how a trip to New York opened her eyes to the realities of the music industry. They also touch on her band opening for Muddy Waters and Bob Seger, seeing the Sex Pistols at their first U.S. gig, and much more.

