Have Guitar Will Travel 053 – Shane Theriot

For the new episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan sits with Shane Theriot, musical director and guitarist for Hall and Oates and the internet program “Live from Daryl’s House.” Theriot grew up just outside New Orleans and spent eight years as guitarist for the Neville Brothers. After moving to Nashville he landed a gig with Slim Whitman, followed by Harold Bradley (in England). Working with John Oates led him to “Live from Daryl’s House,” where the range of musical guests keeps him on his toes. Shane touches on all that plus his new album with Larry Carlton and Paul Brown.

