SAGA Musical Instruments introduces the Gold Star Prospector

South San Francisco, CA. The Gold Star Prospector is built in the tradition of banjos from the late 1800s, with a singular combination of traditional design, tone and contemporary playability.

The 1⁄2 inch rim of the banjo consists of two 1⁄4 inch plies of rock maple that form a firm vibration base for the warm tonal characteristics required for the old-time banjo styles. The “frailing-scoop” allows the player to access the warm tone found in the area just outside the confines of the banjo head.

The addition of sturdy but light-weight neck reinforcement and coordinator rod assures the structural stability of the neck and rim without a negative impact on the balance or appearance of the instrument.

Key features include:

• Traditional Bulb Heel and Frailing Scoop

• Deluxe P-130 Golden Gate Planet Tuners

for precise, easy tuning

• Considerate, removable P-101 Armrest

for playing comfort

• Patented No-Knot Tailpiece

• Schwimmer-style fifth string pip for

accurate intonation