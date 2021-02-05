Kentucky KM-120 Army-Navy Special Mandolin

South San Francisco, CA. The new KM-120 Army-Navy Special is inspired by mandolin designs made popular during the First World War. The compact, affordable and rugged design provided a unique, pleasing tone that helped to pass the time and boost the moral of soldiers and sailors overseas.

Just as it was back in 1917, the KM-120 offers that same simple, yet rugged, A-style flattop and flat-back design; while incorporating modern production techniques, quality materials and professional fittings throughout. All combined to create the most affordable, and best value mandolin for the student, amateur or mandolin aficionado at every level – making it a perennial favorite and perfect for traditional Americana, Old-timey, and Celtic music.

Features:

• All mahogany construction with traditional flat top and back for that unique pleasing tone

• Mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard and polished nickel-silver frets for comfortable and easy playability

• High-quality and reliable, 14:1 ratio nickel-plated open-gear tuners with white plastic buttons

• A non-adjustable, compensated & moveable rosewood bridge for perfect intonation, and a bone nut for exceptional note clarity

• Nickel-plated tailpiece with removable cover