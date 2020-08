Fender’s 60th Anniversary Jazz Bass has an alder body and a maple neck with a bound rosewood fingerboard with vintage-correct 7.25” radius, tall frets, bone nut, and a ’60s U profile. Other features include two Pure Vintage ’62 pickups, concentric Volume and Tone controls, lacquer finish in Arctic Pearl, tortoiseshell pickguard, white binding on the neck, and matching headstock.