Satriani to Host Live Q&A For Fans

Joe Satriani is set to host a virtual album-release party with fan Q&A session, this Monday, April 13.

“Joe Satriani & Friends/Behind The Scenes With The Shapeshifting Team” will stream on Satriani’s YouTube channel and FaceBook page beginning at 11 a.m. Pacific/2 p.m. Eastern. It will include legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) and keyboardist Eric Caudieux, along with album producer Jim Scott. Fans are encouraged to listen to the new album prior to the party. It’s available at all streaming platforms and online retail outlets.