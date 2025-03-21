Xotic Pedals releases the ACV2 Booster pedal

Van Nuys, CA – March 17, 2025 – Xotic Pedals has announced the launch of its latest
dynamic overdrive, the AC Booster-V2. This next-generation pedal builds upon the
renowned AC Booster, offering enhanced versatility, dynamic response, and expanded
tonal shaping options for guitarists of all styles.
The ACV2 Booster delivers a broad spectrum of overdriven tones, from subtle warmth
to saturated crunch, while maintaining clarity and balance. Its amp-like touch sensitivity
ensures an organic playing experience, responding fluidly to picking dynamics and
volume adjustments.
Key Features:
• External EQ Control – DIP switches allow for quick and precise tone sculpting
on the fly.
• Amp-Like Touch Sensitivity – Offers a natural and responsive feel to picking
dynamics.
• Classic or Modern Mode – Switch between vintage warmth or contemporary
bite.
• Adjustable Compression – Switch compression settings on or off for tailored
sustain and attack.
• Foot-Switchable Gain Stage – Engage an extra gain boost for added drive and
saturation.
• Flexible Power Options – Operates on 9-18V DC or a standard 9V battery for
convenience.
The Xotic ACV2 Booster is priced at $225 MSRP with a $180 street price.