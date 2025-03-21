Xotic Pedals releases the ACV2 Booster pedal

Van Nuys, CA – March 17, 2025 – Xotic Pedals has announced the launch of its latest

dynamic overdrive, the AC Booster-V2. This next-generation pedal builds upon the

renowned AC Booster, offering enhanced versatility, dynamic response, and expanded

tonal shaping options for guitarists of all styles.

The ACV2 Booster delivers a broad spectrum of overdriven tones, from subtle warmth

to saturated crunch, while maintaining clarity and balance. Its amp-like touch sensitivity

ensures an organic playing experience, responding fluidly to picking dynamics and

volume adjustments.

Key Features:

• External EQ Control – DIP switches allow for quick and precise tone sculpting

on the fly.

• Amp-Like Touch Sensitivity – Offers a natural and responsive feel to picking

dynamics.

• Classic or Modern Mode – Switch between vintage warmth or contemporary

bite.

• Adjustable Compression – Switch compression settings on or off for tailored

sustain and attack.

• Foot-Switchable Gain Stage – Engage an extra gain boost for added drive and

saturation.

• Flexible Power Options – Operates on 9-18V DC or a standard 9V battery for

convenience.

The Xotic ACV2 Booster is priced at $225 MSRP with a $180 street price.