FENDER® OPENS UP 3 MONTHS OF FREE FENDER PLAY® LESSONS TO 1 MILLION USERS DURING SOCIAL DISTANCING

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. (April 9, 2020)To support the community during social distancing, Fender continues to offer new users three months of complimentary lessons on Fender Play, the complete online learning app for guitar, bass and ukulele. After bringing these free lessons to everyone three weeks ago and an outpouring of support from over 150 artists like Jimmy Page, H.E.R., Brendon Urie, Ashley McBryde, Tash Sultana and Orville Peck, more than half a million people have signed up to access the app. To further share the power of music, Fender will now offer free lessons to the first 1 million users who sign up for the 3-month Fender Play giveaway.

“We’re blown away by the overwhelming response to our three months of free guitar, bass, and ukulele lessons on Fender Play,” said Fender CEO Andy Mooney. “We started by providing complimentary lessons to the first 100,000, but quickly surpassed that number in just three days.”

“With this new, current reality, it’s clear we need music now more than ever,” Mooney added. “Music has the power to connect us, create a sense of community, and most importantly, lift our spirits. We hope offering Fender Play to even more aspiring players allows them to explore their creativity and make some noise while we’re spending more time inside.”

Fender Play makes it easier than ever to learn how to play with multi-genre, instructor-guided video lessons to assist those embarking on their musical journey. Designed with bite-sized learning in mind, it gives beginners everything they need to get playing songs by their favorite artists in minutes. Research has shown that playing an instrument promotes increased creativity, helps with alleviating stress, and boosts the immune system, among other benefits. Whether people are getting back into guitar after a hiatus, interested in learning a new skill, or trying out guitar for the first time, Fender hopes this giveaway will reinforce the myriad benefits that learning to play has on the mind and body.

Since 1946, Fender helped build the guitar community by empowering individuals to play and create music. This includes supporting artists through initiatives like the Uncancelled Music Festival and the MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund to support musicians and touring personnel in need. Whether it be dusting off an old guitar, learning a new skill or entertaining tiny hands, the brand hopes opening Fender Play up to 1 million users inspires and encourages even more people to harness the power of playing as the world continues to navigate a new normal.

To sign up for a free 3 months of Fender Play, interested users can visit fender.com/playthrough to redeem a code and set up their account. Be sure to check ad blockers. Payment information is not required. There are no strings attached – just music. Once the code is redeemed, students can download the app via Google Play or the App Store and sign into their account. Additionally, Fender Play is available via web/desktop. Post social-distancing, Fender will offer these players a special discount on the app – including 10% off select gear on Fender.com – if they decide to continue their journey on Fender Play for another year.

