TASCAM Introduces Model 12 Carrying Bag For Multimedia Content Creators

March 25, 2020 — TASCAM’s Model 12 Integrated Production Suite multitrack recording mixer brings a new level of workflow efficiency to desktop-style audio and multimedia production, small format live performances, podcasting, live streaming and more. Now, to further enhance the Model 12’s value, TASCAM has introduced the CS-Model 12, a custom-fit, rugged carrying bag that helps protect the Model 12 in on-the-go production environments.

Made of heavy-duty fabric and weighing less than two pounds, the CS-Model 12 carrying bag features an extra layer of padding sewn into the internal lining to protect knobs and switches from damage. The bag’s dimensions are custom-measured to match the Model 12’s small format footprint and profile, helping ensure a snug fit during transport.

The bag can be zipped up from both sides once the Model 12 is inside. An external side pocket with two metal zippers provides ample room for storing mics, cables, SD cards or other peripherals. A heavy-duty shoulder strap with metal clasps securely sewn to the bag supports hands-free transport of the unit. Additionally, two securely sewn-on fabric handles provide a hand-held carrying option.

While designed to specifically fit the Model 12, the CS-Model 12’s size and features – pocket, padding, strap, handles, and rugged fabric – also make it a perfect option for transporting other types of gear, including small format mixers, microphones, cables, TASCAM small format Portastudios and trainers, audio/MIDI interfaces, handheld and field recorders such as the TASCAM DR-70D, and more.

For more information on the new CS-Model 12 rugged carrying bag, visit the CS-Model 12 product page at TASCAM.com. For more information on the Model 12, visit the Model 12 product page at TASCAM.com.