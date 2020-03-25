Musicians And Partners Unite Across The Globe For #HomeMadeMusic To Support Musicians And Spread The Healing Power of Music – GibsonTV “HomeMade Sessions” Launches Worldwide

NASHVILLE, TN (March 24, 2020) At Gibson–the iconic, American-made instrument brand–we’ve been synonymous with shaping, creating, inspiring and contributing to the ‘share of sound’ for 126 years. Although the current crisis is disrupting our everyday lives, it has also reminded us of what is most important. “As world leaders in music, we are stepping in and bringing both legendary and new artists, music brands and industry partners together across the globe to launch ‘Gibson HomeMade’; a worldwide program to unite music lovers everywhere and spread hope through tough times,” says Cesar Gueikian, Chief Merchant Officer of Gibson.



“The goal of #HomeMadeMusic is to immediately support our musicians and their current projects while they are at home,” says Beth Heidt, Global Head of Entertainment Relations at Gibson. “Artist performances, intimate interviews and conversations from all over the world can be watched and shared from anywhere starting today, via all Gibson and Epiphone digital platforms on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Gibson TV on YouTube. We’re doing our part to bring the music community together to spread hope, inspiration and joy” adds Heidt. The “Gibson HomeMade Sessions” featuring exclusive, full-length performances of original content from Gibson and Epiphone artists, will be available on Gibson TV. Tune in to see appearances, performances and messages of support and love from Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer artists.

“I first discovered guitar when I was a kid in Stoke on Trent, England. To me, guitar was the most exciting component of rock ‘n’ roll music. Which is the music I was weaned on. My Dad was a big enthusiast. And his brothers, my uncles were very serious rock ‘n’ roll aficionados. And that was my introduction” says Slash. “I find my emotions are best expressed through the guitar.”

“Tune in, sit down and enjoy a heaping course of Gibson Home Made Sounds! …and feel free to join in to add your own flavor of sonic sauce and stay safe” says Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top.

“When times are tough and uncertain, music provides a comfort and dependability we all need” says Warren Haynes. “Music unites us all, even when we are apart and ‘socially distanced.’”

“No matter where you are in the world music is our universal language. Creating and listening to music keeps us connected and we need it now more than ever,” says Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. “Stay Home, stay safe and we will all get through this together.”

“In unexpected times like these, we all need to step back and focus on what is truly important in life and strip away from our day to day worries and see the bigger picture,” adds Jared James Nichols. “Spending time with loved ones and playing my guitar are the biggest joys in my life. I’m taking this time to enjoy just that! Nothing but love to my Gibson family for their dedication to unite us all with the gift of music!”

Together with our artists and industry partners, Gibson is working to shine a light on the important work of MusiCares (The Recording Academy). Gibson TV will be heavily supporting the new MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. The MusiCares fund offers financial assistance to musicians, production crews and music industry affiliated workers and creators. For more information and to donate to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit: Here.

Playing and learning guitar has been proven to positively benefit the mind and the body with effects that endure even after the playing has ended. A neuroscientific study from McGill University in Montreal discovered that playing guitar and listening to the music you are creating alters brain chemistry triggering the release of dopamine–the feel-good chemical. Reducing stress and anxiety, mastering a new skill, increased focus and confidence, and even raising your base IQ level (University of Zurich study) are just a handful of the many benefits that can result from learning to play music.

Gibson is working in solidarity with our network of retailers and distributors around the world to donate, promote and support all musicians as now is the time for everyone to stay healthy at home.

About Gibson:

Gibson Brands, the world’s most iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for more than 100 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, Gibson Brands has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson Brands portfolio includes Gibson, the number one guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, Kramer, Steinberger and the Gibson Pro Audio division KRK Systems. Gibson Brands is dedicated to quality, innovation and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by Gibson Brands. Learn more at http://www.gibson.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.