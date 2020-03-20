Tommy Emmanuel Plays His New Single, “Timberland”

World-renowned fingerstylist Tommy Emmanuel is set to release five new songs as part of The Best of Tommysongs, streeting May 8 on CGP Sounds/Cruzen Street Records. In this exclusive preview, he performs “Timberland,” a fantastic track featuring his Karol baritone guitar.

“I wrote this on my regular guitar, but switched to the baritone to give it the drama it needed,” he said. “I had just read a synopsis of a film idea about the timber industry back in the early 1800s.”

Be sure to grab the single, available March 20!

