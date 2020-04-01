Z VEX Fuzz Factory 7 Raw

This is a special run of our Fuzz Factory 7 to help folks create at home during this monumental time in history, using two NOS 1960s 2N404 germanium transistors. The enclosure is raw aluminum (unpainted) and the circuit is hand assembled at home by the ZVEX crew.

The FF7 Raw is being offered at a special price and and additional 20% will be automatically discounted at check-out.

One of of us will be doing a no-contact mail drop once or twice a week during the Shelter at Home Order to alleviate wait times.

Follow us on social media. We will be documenting the process as it happens and interacting with you.

Be safe. Be well. Be strong.

