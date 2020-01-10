Have Guitar Will Travel 021 Featuring Jake Shimabukuro

In the new episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan speaks with ukulele artist Jake Shimabukuro, who talks about growing up in Hawaii, being discovered by (and touring with Jimmy Buffett), the correct pronunciation of “ukulele,” and his connection to uke maker Kamaka. They also touch on Jake’s arrangement process and collaborations with notables such as Yo-yo Ma, Willie Nelson, and Bette Midler.

Each episode is available on Apple Podcast, Stitcher, iheartradio, Tune In, and Google Play Music!

