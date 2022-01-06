Have Guitar Will Travel 066 – Eddie Perez

James Patrick Regan welcomes Eddie Perez to “Have Guitar Will Travel.” Eddie’s impressive career included backing Dwight Yoakam, which springboarded to his current gig with The Mavericks. Growing up near Pasadena, his family spurred a deep appreciation for music. Early on, he backed rockabilly singer James Intveld, then moved to Austin, where finding work as a guitarist wasn’t always easy. His big break came with a call from Gary Allan, which led to gigs with Wynonna Judd, Connie Smith, Lee Ann Womack, and others. Each brought new twists to his style and philosophy. And of course they discuss the gear Eddie has used through the years, from vintage to his favorite modern guitars and amps. Listen Here!

Eddie’s Sweet Gear!

