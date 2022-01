Chris Bergson: Heartfelt Pandemic Picking

Chris Bergson used his ’60s Teisco to play a bit of his tune, “Hector and Donna,” one of the tracks from his new lockdown-inspired album, “All I Got Left.” Patiently waiting their turns are an ’80s Gibson dot-neck reissue ES-335, a ’73 Dove, a ’74 L-5, a custom-made single cut, and a modern SG Standard. Read our review of the album in the January issue. Read Now!