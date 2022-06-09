Have Guitar Will Travel 077 – Patrick Davis

For Ep 77 of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan speaks with Patrick Davis, from Songwriters in Paradise. A native of South Carolina, Patrick was raised in a musical family and has played his share of gigs for tip money. They discuss his beginnings as a songwriter, and how Hootie and the Blowfish helped him move to Nashville. He has written songs for Darius Rucker, Jimmy Buffet, Guy Clark, Robert Randolph, and still loves to perform with his big band, Patrick Davis and his Midnight Choir, where he uses an assortment of cool gear. Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here!

