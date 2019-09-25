Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio- Close But No Cigar

No disrespect to bassists but there’s just something about a funked-up organ trio that sticks to your backbone. Made popular in the cool music joints of the ’50s and ’60s, organists Jimmy McGriff, Jack McDuff, and Jimmy Smith commingled a fusion of jazz, blues, and R&B creating hybrid magic. Add a funky drummer and the artistry of a Grant Green, Wes Montgomery, or George Benson and you’ve got a tasty recipe.

Seattle’s Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio is on point with a hip blend of ’60s soul and earthy funk. Drummer David McGraw delivers monstrous backbeat and syncopation against Lamarr’s sultry organ sounds and rich soloing. Guitarist Jimmy James plays like an old soul laying down spacious signature lines with authority, feel, and a nod to Catfish Collins and Teenie Hodges.

Tunes like “Al Greenery,” “Can I Change My Mind,” and “Between The Mustard & The Mayo” delivers instrumental soul in Technicolor, while the title track hypnotizes with its addictive groove and warm sonic textures.

If you’re a fan of Grant Green’s “Ain’t It Funky Now” which the trio covers, this will hit you where you live.

This article originally appeared in VG May 2018 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.