Have Guitar Will Travel – 009 Mt. Joy

In this episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel”, James Regan talks with Matt (Quinn) and Sam (Cooper) from the indie band Mt Joy. The band has originally hailed from Philadelphia and debuted in 2016 with their single “Astrovan”, that they recorded in Los Angeles by Quinn, Cooper, and Byrnes (their bass player). It was added to a lot of key Spotify playlists and gained them a lot of notoriety. They tell the story of what it’s like playing on the Conan O’Brian show. We also discussed the process they took to be a gem on Spotify playlists. They currently maintain about 200 dates a year and are about to embark on the summer festival circuit. You can find out more about the band at MtJoyband.com.



